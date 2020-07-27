(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 27)

South Korea's military authorities cannot avoid criticism for not keeping a close watch on the border if his alleged return is true. Seoul has yet to confirm the KCNA report, but the South's semiofficial Yonhap News Agency reported that a 24-year-old man, who fled to the South by swimming in 2017, was presumed to have swum back to the North. It also said the defector, identified by the family name Kim and living in Gimpo, west of Seoul, had been under police investigation over suspicions of raping a female defector last month. He faced an imminent arrest on the charges.