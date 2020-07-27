(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 27)

The criminal section of the district office is currently investigating the leak, or violation of the confidentiality code on state affairs. Therefore, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl must immediately refer the case to another district office or appoint a special prosecutor on the affair as it does not make sense for the same office to investigate a case when it could be the violator of the code. The Prosecution Act enables its chief to assign a special investigator to a case which requires neutrality and independence.