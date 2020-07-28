(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 28)

The frame of collaboration between the prosecution and the press — which was set up by MBC first and then fueled by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) — is crumbling fast after the exposure of a transcript of dialogue between Lee, the Channel A reporter, and Han, the senior prosecutor. People with common sense can hardly regard their conversation as collusion. What attracts our attention is the suspicious relations between the KBS reporter and his news source in the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. Someone apparently leaked false information and a KBS reporter aired it without checking its veracity.