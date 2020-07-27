Right stuff: Rays' Choi Ji-man homers in 1st MLB game as right-handed batter

Against right-hander Rafael Dolis in the seventh, Choi grounded out batting left-handed. And then in the ninth, when right-handed closer Ken Giles was replaced by left-hander Brian Moran due to an injury, Choi moved to the right side again. With the bases loaded, Choi drew a five-pitch walk that brought the Rays to 4-3. They scored the tying run later that inning and went on to prevail 6-5 on Kevin Kiermaier's two-run double in the 10th.