Right stuff: Rays' Choi Ji-man homers in 1st MLB game as right-handed batter
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- After spending four years in the majors as a left-handed batter, Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man has just homered from the right side of the plate.
Choi blasted a solo home run right-handed versus the Toronto Blue Jays' lefty Anthony Kay in the bottom of the sixth inning of a 6-5 Rays victory at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday (local time). Choi's shot cut the Ray's deficit to 4-1, and they rallied in the bottom of the 10th for their second straight win.
In his four previous major league seasons, Choi, who throws right-handed, didn't even have a plate appearance as a right-handed hitter. He did have some experience switch-hitting in the minor leagues, but the last time he hit right-handed came in November 2015 in a Dominican Winter League game.
During summer camp earlier this month, as big league clubs were preparing for the 2020 season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Choi took some at-bats from the right side. He only said then he was just toying with it, and even his manager Kevin Cash told reporters he didn't think Choi would bat right-handed in a real game.
Choi, batting leadoff in Sunday's game, popped out in the first inning while batting from the left side against right-hander Thomas Hatch.
But when Kay entered the game with one out in the third inning, Choi moved to the right side and struck out swinging.
In his next time up, Choi stepped into the right box once again against Kay and smoked a first-pitch fastball for his first big-league hit as a right-handed batter.
According to Statcast, the ball traveled 429 feet with an exit velocity of 110 mph, the hardest-hit ball by any Tampa Bay player this season.
Last season, while batting exclusively left-handed, Choi didn't hit a ball over 100.7 mph.
Against right-hander Rafael Dolis in the seventh, Choi grounded out batting left-handed. And then in the ninth, when right-handed closer Ken Giles was replaced by left-hander Brian Moran due to an injury, Choi moved to the right side again. With the bases loaded, Choi drew a five-pitch walk that brought the Rays to 4-3. They scored the tying run later that inning and went on to prevail 6-5 on Kevin Kiermaier's two-run double in the 10th.
Last year, Choi hit .274/.377/.492 against right-handed pitchers but only .210/.309/.321 against left-handers, and was often held out of starting lineups against lefty starters.
Choi began Friday's season opener on the bench as the Blue Jays started South Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin.
But if the switch-hitting experiment becomes permanent, Choi should give himself more playing time on a deep Rays team.
Choi batted .296/.345/.389 in 54 at-bats as a right-handed hitter in the minors.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
