Monday's weather forecast

July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/22 Rain 60

Incheon 25/22 Rain 60

Suwon 26/22 Rain 30

Cheongju 27/22 Sunny 80

Daejeon 27/22 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 26/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 25/21 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/22 Sunny 80

Gwangju 27/22 Sunny 80

Jeju 28/23 Rain 80

Daegu 28/21 Sunny 80

Busan 26/22 Rain 80

