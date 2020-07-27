Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Monday morning on hopes for stimulus steps in major economies, bucking concerns over deepening Sino-American tensions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.51 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,224.95 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market continued a bullish run, following reports that U.S. Republicans were set to roll out a US$1 trillion COVID-19 aid package plan early this week, with support from the White House.
The escalating U.S.-China tensions remained a risk, however, amid signs that virus infections may be slowing.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.58 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.48 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 0.93 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem shedding 0.58 percent.
Internet giant Naver added 1.42 percent, and its rival Kakao rose 1.08 percent.
The country's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, gained 2.04 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO rose 1.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.05 won from the previous session's close.
