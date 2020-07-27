Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
S. Korea's H1 auto output hits 11-year low amid coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea's auto output sank nearly 20 percent to an 11-year low in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed Monday.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor Co. and four other automakers produced 1.63 million vehicles in the January-June period, down 19.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).
Son Heung-min finishes Premier League season with career high in offensive points
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has finished his roller coaster of a season with a new career high in attacking points, though he failed to add to the tally in the Premier League season finale.
Tottenham ended in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park Stadium in London on Sunday (local time), with Son not factoring in on offense before being lifted in the 79th minute.
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
SEOUL -- K-pop giants BTS plan to release a new English-language single next month, the band's agency announced Monday.
The seven-piece act will drop the yet-unnamed digital single on Aug. 21 on domestic and international streaming services, Big Hit Entertainment, the band's label-agency, announced on the group's online fan community BTS Weverse.
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un marked the 67th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War by visiting a war cemetery and presenting army officers with pistols, state media said Monday.
Kim paid homage to the North's soldiers killed in the Korean War and buried at the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery to commemorate the anniversary of the armistice, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
'Peninsula' extends local box office lead, reaches No. 1 in six Asian markets
SEOUL -- "Peninsula," director Yeon Sang-ho's zombie apocalypse blockbuster, extended its winning streak to a second weekend at South Korean cinemas while also leading the box office race in six other Asian markets, according to data and the film's distributor Monday.
According to data by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), "Peninsula" drew 470,026 moviegoers over the Saturday-Sunday period, with the combined number of viewers reaching 2,862,894 since its July 15 opening.
HDC appears to be on path to scrap Asiana deal
SEOUL -- HDC Hyundai Development Co., a major property developer, appears to be leaning toward scrapping its plan to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc. as it demanded another round of due diligence on the carrier amid the new coronavirus outbreak, industry sources said Monday.
HDC said Sunday it has sent a letter to Kumho Industrial Co., which owns a 30.77 percent stake in Asiana Airlines, to demand the additional due diligence on the country's second-biggest carrier.
SsangYong suffers extended losses in Q2
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Monday reported a net loss in the second quarter, marking the 14th straight quarter of losses, on the new coronavirus outbreak.
Its net losses narrowed to 8.85 billion won (US$7.4 million) in the April-June quarter from 51.45 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Gangwha Island
SEOUL -- A North Korean defector is believed to have swum across the border from the western island of Gwanghwa after going through a drain under barbed wire fences to evade South Korean border guards, military officials said Monday.
The border crossing by the 24-year-old man was made known after North Korea revealed Sunday that a "runaway" returned home in the border city of Kaesong with coronavirus symptoms and leader Kim Jong-un blocked off the entire city and implemented a state of emergency to prevent the virus from spreading.
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 30, imported cases still in focus
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell back to below 30 on Monday as imported cases dwindled from a record high over the weekend, but the country is still on guard against a steady rise in cases coming in from overseas.
The country added 25 new cases, including 16 cases from abroad, bringing the total to 14,175, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
