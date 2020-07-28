Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country's nuclear deterrence will permanently guarantee national security, as he marked the anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported Tuesday.
Kim made the remark during a speech at a national conference of veterans held Monday to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the end of the three-year conflict, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 30 for 2nd day on slowing imported cases; local infections at 1-week low
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed below 30 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as both imported and local cases showed a clear sign of a slowdown.
The country added 28 new cases, including 23 cases coming in from abroad, bringing the total to 14,203, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
No unusual military movement detected in N. Korea: defense ministry
SEOUL -- No unusual military movements have been detected in North Korea since leader Kim Jong-un suspended the military's "action plans" prepared to punish South Korea over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
In a report to parliament's defense committee, the ministry said the North has been conducting summertime trainings, but no unusual signs have been detected since Kim's order to halt military action against the South last month.
----------------
Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
SEOUL -- A North Korean defector was caught on military surveillance equipment as he fled across the border to his communist homeland, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday.
The border crossing by the 24-year-old man, surnamed Kim, became known after North Korea revealed Sunday that a "runaway" returned home in the border city of Kaesong with coronavirus symptoms and the entire city was blocked off to prevent spread of the virus.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold summertime exercise for OPCON transfer test, readiness: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to use an upcoming combined exercise to better prepare for Seoul to regain wartime operational control of its forces from Washington and to maintain their joint readiness posture, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.
It is the first time that the government has confirmed the two countries will stage a major annual exercise this summer, which has drawn keen attention following the cancellation of their springtime one due to COVID-19.
----------------
S. Korea's July exports tipped to drop 9 pct amid pandemic: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports are expected to fall 9 percent on-year in July, possibly extending a slump to the fifth consecutive month, a poll showed Tuesday, but their pace of decline is predicted to slow on the back of economic reopenings.
The country's outbound shipments are estimated at US$41.8 billion this month, compared with $46.14 billion from a year earlier, according to the poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency. The survey was conducted on nine local brokerage houses.
----------------
Moon calls labor deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic 'very meaningful'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday it's "very meaningful" for the labor, the business and the government to have produced an agreement on a cooperative response to the social and economic fallout of the novel coronavirus crisis.
He admitted, however, that the deal is not flawless, citing a hard-line umbrella union's boycott of the compromise.
----------------
About 67 pct of elderly S. Koreans want to work until age 73: data
SEJONG -- About 67 percent of South Korean senior citizens want to keep working until the age of 73 on average, data showed Tuesday.
The data from Statistics Korea showed that 9.62 million, or 67.4 percent, of the 14.27 million South Koreans aged between 55 and 79 said they want to have a job as of May this year, up 2.5 percentage points from a year earlier.
----------------
U.S. vice president sends condolence letter to widow of Korean general Paik
SEOUL -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has paid tribute to late Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup for Paik's lifelong national service and commitment to the Korea-U.S. alliance.
Pence made the comments in his letter to Paik's widow, Ro In-sook, which is dated July 15 and was delivered to Ro via the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Monday, the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation said Tuesday.
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) QMIT monitors athletes' pain for their best performance
SEOUL -- Injuries are often considered an inevitable part of competitive sports. However, failing to promptly deal with repeated injuries can sometimes lead to professional players involuntarily retiring earlier than expected.
Lee Sang-gi, CEO of South Korea's tech startup QMIT Co., has learned such hard lessons from his past career as a professional soccer player and jumped on an idea to provide a service that assists competitive athletes.
----------------
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
Son Heung-min finishes Premier League season with career high in offensive points