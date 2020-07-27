Moon appoints new unification minister to serve as point man on Pyongyang
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Lee In-young, a four-term ruling party lawmaker, Monday as new unification minister in charge of inter-Korean relations, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Accordingly, Lee's tenure has begun as of the day, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok wrote in a text message to reporters.
Lee, who served as floor leader of the Democratic Party, was nominated early this month to lead the Ministry of Unification. Moon hopes Lee will play a role in efforts to produce a breakthrough in Seoul-Pyongyang ties, which are at a low ebb. Lee has long engaged in peace-related activities.
He went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing and then its committee on foreign affairs and unification adopted his hearing report amid a boycott by the main opposition United Future Party (UFP). The UFP cited Lee's refusal to submit certain reference materials for the hearing requested by its members.
