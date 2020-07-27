Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial Bank Of Korea Q2 net profit down 25.3 pct. to 320.6 bln won

All Headlines 15:26 July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 320.6 billion won (US$ 268 million), down 25.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 426.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 576.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 25.2 percent to 3.92 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
