BNK Financial Group Q2 net profit down 0.3 pct. to 184 bln won

All Headlines 15:30 July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 184 billion won (US$ 153.9 million), down 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 4.7 percent on-year to 235.4 billion won. Sales decreased 8.7 percent to 1.25 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
