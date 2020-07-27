Woori Financial Group Q2 net income down 39.2 pct. to 774 bln won
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 774 billion won (US$ 647.1 million), down 39.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.17 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.71 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 21.3 percent to 14.68 trillion won.
The operating profit was 91.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
