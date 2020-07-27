KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 5,170 UP 110
LotteFood 332,500 UP 5,000
KCC 135,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 53,800 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 123,500 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,000 UP 2,200
ShinhanGroup 30,500 0
NEXENTIRE 5,220 0
CHONGKUNDANG 140,000 UP 1,000
KISWire 16,050 UP 250
ORION Holdings 13,000 0
Daesang 25,650 DN 400
Shinsegae 209,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 850
L&L 10,800 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,800 DN 100
DONGSUH 20,800 UP 1,600
BukwangPharm 38,750 DN 1,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,850 UP 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,950 UP 500
TaekwangInd 699,000 UP 7,000
SsangyongCement 4,940 UP 45
KAL 17,600 DN 800
LG Corp. 74,300 UP 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 71,500 UP 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,050 UP 20
Nongshim 365,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 29,300 UP 600
Hyosung 72,700 UP 4,000
LOTTE 31,500 DN 250
Binggrae 61,800 DN 300
GCH Corp 26,950 UP 300
LotteChilsung 101,500 UP 500
POSCO 196,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 66,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 173,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,600 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 2,960 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 46,100 UP 300
SamsungElec 55,600 UP 1,400
(MORE)
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea sees 'high chances' of defector's border crossing into N. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea will push to charge foreigners for COVID-19 treatment
-
3
PM says S. Korea will push to charge foreigners for COVID-19 treatment
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees 'high chances' of defector's border crossing into N. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. leader adopts 'maximum emergency system' after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms