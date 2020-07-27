SKNetworks 5,170 UP 110

LotteFood 332,500 UP 5,000

KCC 135,000 DN 1,500

AmoreG 53,800 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 123,500 UP 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,000 UP 2,200

ShinhanGroup 30,500 0

NEXENTIRE 5,220 0

CHONGKUNDANG 140,000 UP 1,000

KISWire 16,050 UP 250

ORION Holdings 13,000 0

Daesang 25,650 DN 400

Shinsegae 209,000 UP 1,000

BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 850

L&L 10,800 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 42,800 DN 100

DONGSUH 20,800 UP 1,600

BukwangPharm 38,750 DN 1,200

ILJIN MATERIALS 49,850 UP 150

HYUNDAI STEEL 25,950 UP 500

TaekwangInd 699,000 UP 7,000

SsangyongCement 4,940 UP 45

KAL 17,600 DN 800

LG Corp. 74,300 UP 2,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 71,500 UP 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,050 UP 20

Nongshim 365,000 DN 2,000

SGBC 29,300 UP 600

Hyosung 72,700 UP 4,000

LOTTE 31,500 DN 250

Binggrae 61,800 DN 300

GCH Corp 26,950 UP 300

LotteChilsung 101,500 UP 500

POSCO 196,000 UP 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 66,900 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 173,500 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,600 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 2,960 DN 5

DB INSURANCE 46,100 UP 300

SamsungElec 55,600 UP 1,400

(MORE)