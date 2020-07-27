Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 July 27, 2020

NHIS 8,850 UP 220
LS 43,600 UP 1,150
GC Corp 237,500 UP 11,500
GS E&C 26,450 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,600 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 378,000 UP 2,500
KPIC 124,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,540 UP 10
SKC 69,300 UP 100
GS Retail 34,700 DN 550
Ottogi 556,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 87,000 DN 8,600
Hanwha 23,850 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 31,050 UP 900
CJ 84,100 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 37,800 DN 1,700
LGInt 15,100 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 6,050 UP 60
SK Discovery 52,100 UP 5,150
SBC 11,750 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 UP 150
Youngpoong 529,000 UP 28,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,950 DN 1,460
HyundaiEng&Const 34,550 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,750 UP 1,300
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 0
SK hynix 82,800 DN 900
HITEJINRO 42,950 UP 1,350
Yuhan 56,700 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 44,000 UP 1,150
DaelimInd 84,300 DN 2,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11650 UP350
KiaMtr 37,700 UP 800
SKCHEM 310,000 UP 29,500
SamsungF&MIns 177,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,000 DN 950
Kogas 25,450 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 3,155 UP 10
F&F 80,900 DN 1,300
