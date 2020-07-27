KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 69,900 DN 200
Hanmi Science 35,550 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 500
Hanssem 105,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,550 UP 300
KSOE 87,700 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 26,600 UP 650
OCI 53,700 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 60,000 DN 300
KorZinc 430,500 UP 35,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,650 UP 30
SYC 68,100 UP 8,200
HyundaiMipoDock 31,850 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 47,950 UP 3,100
S-Oil 61,200 DN 500
LG Innotek 157,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,000 DN 2,000
HMM 5,200 UP 30
HYUNDAI WIA 37,900 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 87,600 DN 1,700
Mobis 203,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,000 UP 1,100
HDC HOLDINGS 9,490 UP 100
S-1 84,700 DN 300
Hanchem 149,500 UP 2,000
DWS 21,450 UP 450
UNID 42,050 UP 400
KEPCO 19,300 DN 200
SamsungSecu 29,400 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 12,500 UP 450
SKTelecom 208,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 43,800 UP 2,350
HyundaiElev 46,350 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,700 UP 100
Hanon Systems 9,500 UP 370
SK 226,500 UP 2,000
DAEKYO 4,085 DN 55
GKL 12,700 DN 200
Handsome 32,700 0
Asiana Airlines 3,560 DN 105
