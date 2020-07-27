HtlShilla 69,900 DN 200

Hanmi Science 35,550 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 500

Hanssem 105,500 UP 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,550 UP 300

KSOE 87,700 DN 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 26,600 UP 650

OCI 53,700 UP 200

LS ELECTRIC 60,000 DN 300

KorZinc 430,500 UP 35,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,650 UP 30

SYC 68,100 UP 8,200

HyundaiMipoDock 31,850 UP 200

IS DONGSEO 47,950 UP 3,100

S-Oil 61,200 DN 500

LG Innotek 157,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,000 DN 2,000

HMM 5,200 UP 30

HYUNDAI WIA 37,900 DN 250

KumhoPetrochem 87,600 DN 1,700

Mobis 203,500 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,000 UP 1,100

HDC HOLDINGS 9,490 UP 100

S-1 84,700 DN 300

Hanchem 149,500 UP 2,000

DWS 21,450 UP 450

UNID 42,050 UP 400

KEPCO 19,300 DN 200

SamsungSecu 29,400 UP 600

KG DONGBU STL 12,500 UP 450

SKTelecom 208,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 43,800 UP 2,350

HyundaiElev 46,350 UP 350

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,700 UP 100

Hanon Systems 9,500 UP 370

SK 226,500 UP 2,000

DAEKYO 4,085 DN 55

GKL 12,700 DN 200

Handsome 32,700 0

Asiana Airlines 3,560 DN 105

(MORE)