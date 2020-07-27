KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 74,600 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,100 DN 100
IBK 8,290 UP 40
NamhaeChem 8,030 UP 90
BGF 4,220 UP 60
SamsungEng 12,100 0
SAMSUNG C&T 106,500 UP 500
PanOcean 3,565 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 28,150 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,200 UP 900
KT 23,600 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,600 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,600 UP 300
KT&G 80,600 UP 200
DHICO 8,710 UP 540
LG Display 12,250 DN 100
Kangwonland 22,950 0
NAVER 284,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 326,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 785,000 DN 17,000
DSME 23,650 0
DSINFRA 7,440 UP 210
DWEC 3,505 UP 55
Donga ST 96,700 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 369,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 188,000 0
KEPCO KPS 29,950 UP 250
LGH&H 1,346,000 UP 23,000
LGCHEM 517,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 16,300 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,200 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,750 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,000 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 73,600 DN 500
Celltrion 317,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 16,550 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 DN 2,000
