HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,500 DN 300

KIH 50,000 DN 200

LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 900

GS 35,050 DN 300

CJ CGV 19,300 DN 150

LIG Nex1 33,700 UP 1,550

Fila Holdings 33,800 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 111,000 DN 4,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 28,750 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 1,490 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 164,500 UP 1,000

LF 12,200 UP 150

FOOSUNG 8,050 UP 160

SK Innovation 131,000 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 23,750 UP 600

KBFinancialGroup 35,450 UP 50

Hansae 10,600 DN 200

LG HAUSYS 61,200 UP 400

Youngone Corp 24,700 UP 100

KOLON IND 34,550 DN 150

HanmiPharm 247,000 DN 3,000

BNK Financial Group 5,090 UP 10

emart 111,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 50 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 44,250 UP 300

HANJINKAL 86,500 DN 1,200

DoubleUGames 76,100 DN 1,200

CUCKOO 80,900 DN 1,200

COSMAX 90,600 UP 100

MANDO 23,250 DN 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 DN 1,000

INNOCEAN 48,900 UP 1,450

Doosan Bobcat 28,150 UP 650

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,750 UP 450

Netmarble 125,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233000 0

ORION 132,000 DN 1,000

BGF Retail 127,000 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 21,950 UP 50

WooriFinancialGroup 8,780 DN 20

(END)