KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,500 DN 300
KIH 50,000 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 900
GS 35,050 DN 300
CJ CGV 19,300 DN 150
LIG Nex1 33,700 UP 1,550
Fila Holdings 33,800 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 111,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,750 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 1,490 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 164,500 UP 1,000
LF 12,200 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,050 UP 160
SK Innovation 131,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 23,750 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 35,450 UP 50
Hansae 10,600 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 61,200 UP 400
Youngone Corp 24,700 UP 100
KOLON IND 34,550 DN 150
HanmiPharm 247,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,090 UP 10
emart 111,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY253 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 44,250 UP 300
HANJINKAL 86,500 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 76,100 DN 1,200
CUCKOO 80,900 DN 1,200
COSMAX 90,600 UP 100
MANDO 23,250 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 48,900 UP 1,450
Doosan Bobcat 28,150 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,750 UP 450
Netmarble 125,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233000 0
ORION 132,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 127,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 21,950 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 8,780 DN 20
