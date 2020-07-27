S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 27, 2020
All Headlines 16:32 July 27, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.671 0.671 0.0
3-year TB 0.803 0.799 +0.4
10-year TB 1.304 1.305 -0.1
2-year MSB 0.745 0.744 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.188 2.189 -0.1
91-day CD 0.780 0.780 0.0
