New unification minister calls for 'bold changes' in inter-Korean relations

All Headlines 16:45 July 27, 2020

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- New Unification Minister Lee In-young took office Monday, calling for "bold changes" in inter-Korean relations.

Following his appointment by President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day, Lee went immediately to work at the ministry at 2 p.m. without a formal inauguration ceremony.

"Let us make bold changes with strategic approaches, and let the unification ministry be at the center of 'the time of the two Koreas,'" Lee said in a text message sent to ministry officials.

Lee, who served as floor leader of the Democratic Party, was nominated early this month to replace the former minister, Kim Yeon-chul, who resigned over recently strained inter-Korean relations.

New Unification Minister Lee In-young answers reporters' questions as he arrives to work at the government complex in Seoul on July 27, 2020. (Yonhap)

