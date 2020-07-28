Today in Korean history
July 29
1948 -- The 14th Olympic Games opens in London, with South Korea sending a delegation for the first time. The Korean Peninsula was liberated from Japanese colonial rule in 1945 after 36 years of occupation.
1983 -- South Korea's population tops 40 million, making it the third most densely populated country in the world.
2000 -- A 25-member North Korean delegation arrives in Seoul for inter-Korean ministerial talks. The two sides agreed to hold bilateral ministerial meetings on a regular basis, reopen liaison offices in the border village of Panmunjom and establish an "inter-Korean reconciliation week" to mark the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
2002 -- Ven. Pomnyun, a South Korean monk, is named one of the winners of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Peace Prize, for his humanitarian achievements.
2009 -- Lee Charm is named chief of the Korea National Tourism Organization, becoming the first naturalized Korean to take a top government post in South Korea.
2011 -- South Korea notifies Japan of an entry ban on a planned visit to Ulleung Island by four lawmakers of Japan's opposition Liberal Democratic Party. Seoul officials called the planned trip a move to reassert Tokyo's claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, located about 90 kilometers east of Ulleung.
2018 -- A South Korean medical team arrives in Laos to assist with recovery efforts following the deadly flooding that resulted from the collapse of a dam that was under construction by a Korean builder.
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
Son Heung-min finishes Premier League season with career high in offensive points