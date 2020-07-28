Gov't to hold diplomatic strategy meeting on growing U.S.-China tensions
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The government was set to hold a public-private diplomatic strategy meeting Tuesday with an eye to coming up with the optimal ways to deal with the growing rivalry between the United States and China.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will preside over a session of the Strategic Coordination Meeting on Foreign Affairs that was launched last year to map out Seoul's position in the face of the dispute between the two superpowers deeply tied to South Korea's security and economy.
The meeting comes at a time when tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated after they closed a consulate in the other's country, putting Seoul in a difficult position as it tries to seek a balance between the two sides to maintain good relationships with both.
Washington has increasingly been explicit in its call for allies, including Seoul, to join its China-bashing campaign, accusing Beijing of lacking transparency and undermining democratic values.
Seoul has largely taken an equivocal attitude toward the Sino-U.S. tensions, but calls have grown here for clear and specific strategies.
In the first session in December, Kang called for coherence in foreign policy and strategic economic diplomacy in a way that would garner more international support and better protect South Korean people and enhance the country's competitiveness.
Tuesday's meeting will be attended by more than 50 government officials, including those from related ministries and the presidential National Security Office, as well as academic experts, a foreign ministry official said earlier.
