Tuesday's weather forecast

July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/22 Rain 30

Incheon 27/22 Rain 30

Suwon 28/22 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/22 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/22 Rain 30

Gangneung 25/21 Rain 30

Jeonju 29/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/23 Rain 80

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/22 Rain 80

Busan 25/22 Rain 60
(END)

