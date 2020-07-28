Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's trade terms sharply up in June

All Headlines 12:00 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade sharply improved from a year earlier in June with its import prices falling at a faster rate than export prices, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's terms of trade index for products came to 98.03 last month, up 9 percent from 94.32 in the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The photo, taken May 1, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, some 450 kilometers south of Seoul. South Korea's exports had dropped for four consecutive months from a year earlier as of June amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

The index measures the amount of imports a country can purchase for each unit of exports, showing how the country's exports are doing in comparison with those of others.

Import prices plunged 16.7 percent on-year in June while export prices dipped 9.2 percent over the cited period.

The June reading marks a third consecutive month of on-year increase.

From a month earlier, however, the index marks a 1.7 percent drop.

South Korea's exports have decreased from a year earlier for four consecutive months since March amid slowing global trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the sub-index for the country's export volume slipped 1.4 percent on-year while that of import volume added 6.1 percent over the same period, according to the BOK.

