About 67 pct of elderly S. Koreans want to work until age 73: data
SEJONG, July 28 (Yonhap) -- About 67 percent of South Korean senior citizens want to keep working until the age of 73 on average, data showed Tuesday.
The data from Statistics Korea showed that 9.62 million, or 67.4 percent, of the 14.27 million South Koreans aged between 55 and 79 said they want to have a job as of May this year, up 2.5 percentage points from a year earlier.
They want to earn between 1.5 million won (US$1,257) and 2 million won per month, the survey showed.
The data comes as South Korea's population is rapidly aging.
The statistics agency has estimated that the number of South Koreans aged 65 or older could surpass 10 million in 2025 and jump to 18.79 million, or 38.4 percent of the country's population, by 2047.
A country is defined as an aged society when more than 14 percent of its people are 65 or older.
