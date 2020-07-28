S. Korean diplomat elected chair of WTO subsidies committee
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat has been elected chair of the World Trade Organization Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Choi Sung-yo, a councilor at the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva, has been elected by consensus of the committee members and will head the committee for one year, the ministry said in a statement.
The committee is one of the 11 committees under the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods that oversees the implementation of a WTO agreement on disciplining the use of subsidies and regulation of actions countries can take to counter the effects of subsidies.
