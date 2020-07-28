S. Koreans spend over 25 hours on YouTube every month: data
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans are estimated to spend 25 hours and 40 minutes on the video-sharing website YouTube every month, industry data showed Tuesday.
In total, local YouTube users spent a combined 864 million hours on the website in June, up 25.9 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.
WiseApp said 33.66 million South Korean nationals used YouTube more than once last month, with their average time spent at 1,540 minutes.
Video-sharing platform TikTok came in second place with a combined 330 million hours, and video-streaming website Netflix was third with 290 million hours, the data showed.
The data was based on a survey on a total of 60,000 Android smartphone users.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
Son Heung-min finishes Premier League season with career high in offensive points