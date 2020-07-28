Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Koreans spend over 25 hours on YouTube every month: data

All Headlines 14:31 July 28, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans are estimated to spend 25 hours and 40 minutes on the video-sharing website YouTube every month, industry data showed Tuesday.

In total, local YouTube users spent a combined 864 million hours on the website in June, up 25.9 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.

S. Koreans spend over 25 hours on YouTube every month: data - 1

WiseApp said 33.66 million South Korean nationals used YouTube more than once last month, with their average time spent at 1,540 minutes.

Video-sharing platform TikTok came in second place with a combined 330 million hours, and video-streaming website Netflix was third with 290 million hours, the data showed.

The data was based on a survey on a total of 60,000 Android smartphone users.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

