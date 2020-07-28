World's 1st byproduct hydrogen fuel cell power plant built in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Energy Corp., an energy solutions affiliate of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday it has completed the construction of a hydrogen fuel cell power plant, the first of its kind and the largest in the world to be powered solely by hydrogen that is extracted as a byproduct from petrochemical production.
The 255 billion-won (US$212 million) fuel cell power plant in the Daesan petrochemical complex, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul, will generate 400,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity a year, which is enough for 160,000 households, the company said in a statement.
The 50-megawatt hydrogen fuel cell plant uses by-product hydrogen from Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co.'s plant in the same region as fuel and generates electricity using its fuel-cell system, the statement said.
Electricity can be produced by processing liquefied natural gas or as a by-product of industrial facilities, including petrochemical plants.
The hydrogen fuel cell power plant only produces water as a by-product, without emitting greenhouse gases, sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides, it said.
Hydrogen is an environment friendly alternative to fossil fuels, as automobiles running on it only create water in the process of generating power.
Hanwha Energy holds a 49 percent stake in the project, followed by Korea East-West Power with a stake of 35 percent, Doosan Fuel Cell Co. with a 10 percent stake and financial investors with 6 percent.
Hanwha Energy is in charge of operating the plant, Korea East-West Power purchases the electricity produced in the plant for local supply, and Doosan Fuel Cell provides fuel cells and offers maintenance services for the plant.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
Son Heung-min finishes Premier League season with career high in offensive points