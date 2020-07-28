Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Engineering Q2 net income down 8.2 pct. to 67.4 bln won

All Headlines 15:36 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 67.4 billion won (US$ 56.4 million), down 8.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 14.2 percent on-year to 85.8 billion won. Sales increased 3 percent to 1.67 trillion won.

The operating profit was 9.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!