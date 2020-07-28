Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Asiana Airlines 4,295 UP 735
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11600 DN50
KiaMtr 37,700 0
Hanmi Science 46,200 UP 10,650
HanmiPharm 284,500 UP 37,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,600 UP 1,600
LGInt 15,100 0
DongkukStlMill 6,010 DN 40
SBC 11,300 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 UP 150
Daesang 25,400 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,190 UP 20
ORION Holdings 12,900 DN 100
KISWire 16,100 UP 50
LotteFood 333,000 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,190 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 137,000 DN 3,000
KCC 134,500 DN 500
AmoreG 53,100 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 123,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 38,100 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,650 DN 200
TaekwangInd 690,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 4,940 0
KAL 17,900 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,710 DN 240
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 0
SK hynix 83,100 UP 300
Youngpoong 534,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,300 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,450 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 175,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,500 DN 500
Kogas 25,300 DN 150
Hanwha 23,800 DN 50
DB HiTek 33,300 UP 2,250
CJ 82,900 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 37,600 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,100 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 30,750 UP 250
(MORE)

