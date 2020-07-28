KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 42,200 DN 750
Yuhan 56,300 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 42,350 DN 1,650
DaelimInd 83,700 DN 600
BoryungPharm 16,050 DN 100
L&L 10,800 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,700 DN 250
Shinsegae 209,500 UP 500
Nongshim 365,000 0
SGBC 29,250 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 72,900 UP 1,400
Hyosung 71,700 DN 1,000
LG Corp. 75,800 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 27,050 UP 100
LOTTE 31,350 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,900 DN 900
Binggrae 61,200 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,540 0
SKC 70,400 UP 1,100
KPIC 129,500 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 89,200 UP 2,200
SPC SAMLIP 66,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,450 UP 850
KUMHOTIRE 2,945 DN 15
POSCO 202,000 UP 6,000
LotteChilsung 100,000 DN 1,500
Ottogi 556,000 0
DB INSURANCE 46,600 UP 500
SamsungElec 58,600 UP 3,000
NHIS 8,790 DN 60
SK Discovery 52,000 DN 100
LS 42,450 DN 1,150
GC Corp 235,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 26,400 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,150 DN 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,970 DN 80
GS Retail 34,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 393,000 UP 15,000
