HITEJINRO 42,200 DN 750

Yuhan 56,300 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 UP 500

DOOSAN 42,350 DN 1,650

DaelimInd 83,700 DN 600

BoryungPharm 16,050 DN 100

L&L 10,800 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 25,700 DN 250

Shinsegae 209,500 UP 500

Nongshim 365,000 0

SGBC 29,250 DN 50

POSCO CHEMICAL 72,900 UP 1,400

Hyosung 71,700 DN 1,000

LG Corp. 75,800 UP 1,500

GCH Corp 27,050 UP 100

LOTTE 31,350 DN 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 41,900 DN 900

Binggrae 61,200 DN 600

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,540 0

SKC 70,400 UP 1,100

KPIC 129,500 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 89,200 UP 2,200

SPC SAMLIP 66,800 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 25,450 UP 850

KUMHOTIRE 2,945 DN 15

POSCO 202,000 UP 6,000

LotteChilsung 100,000 DN 1,500

Ottogi 556,000 0

DB INSURANCE 46,600 UP 500

SamsungElec 58,600 UP 3,000

NHIS 8,790 DN 60

SK Discovery 52,000 DN 100

LS 42,450 DN 1,150

GC Corp 235,500 DN 2,000

GS E&C 26,400 DN 50

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,150 DN 450

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,970 DN 80

GS Retail 34,550 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 393,000 UP 15,000

(MORE)