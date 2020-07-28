KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 80,400 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 3,150 DN 5
HtlShilla 70,200 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 6,500
Hanssem 105,000 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,050 DN 500
KSOE 90,800 UP 3,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,550 DN 1,050
OCI 52,900 DN 800
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 DN 3,800
KorZinc 433,500 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 30
SYC 67,000 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 32,250 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 46,500 DN 1,450
S-Oil 61,600 UP 400
LG Innotek 163,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 UP 500
HMM 5,170 DN 30
HYUNDAI WIA 37,200 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 85,900 DN 1,700
Mobis 204,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,600 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 9,580 UP 90
S-1 85,800 UP 1,100
Hanchem 153,500 UP 4,000
DWS 21,200 DN 250
UNID 43,500 UP 1,450
KEPCO 19,150 DN 150
SamsungSecu 29,550 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 DN 300
SKTelecom 214,000 UP 5,500
S&T MOTIV 43,750 DN 50
HyundaiElev 46,250 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,350 DN 350
Hanon Systems 9,500 0
SK 226,500 0
DAEKYO 4,085 0
GKL 12,700 0
Handsome 31,900 DN 800
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
Son Heung-min finishes Premier League season with career high in offensive points