F&F 80,400 DN 500

MERITZ SECU 3,150 DN 5

HtlShilla 70,200 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 144,500 UP 6,500

Hanssem 105,000 DN 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,050 DN 500

KSOE 90,800 UP 3,100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,550 DN 1,050

OCI 52,900 DN 800

LS ELECTRIC 56,200 DN 3,800

KorZinc 433,500 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 30

SYC 67,000 DN 1,100

HyundaiMipoDock 32,250 UP 400

IS DONGSEO 46,500 DN 1,450

S-Oil 61,600 UP 400

LG Innotek 163,000 UP 6,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 UP 500

HMM 5,170 DN 30

HYUNDAI WIA 37,200 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 85,900 DN 1,700

Mobis 204,000 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,600 UP 600

HDC HOLDINGS 9,580 UP 90

S-1 85,800 UP 1,100

Hanchem 153,500 UP 4,000

DWS 21,200 DN 250

UNID 43,500 UP 1,450

KEPCO 19,150 DN 150

SamsungSecu 29,550 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 12,200 DN 300

SKTelecom 214,000 UP 5,500

S&T MOTIV 43,750 DN 50

HyundaiElev 46,250 DN 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,350 DN 350

Hanon Systems 9,500 0

SK 226,500 0

DAEKYO 4,085 0

GKL 12,700 0

Handsome 31,900 DN 800

(MORE)