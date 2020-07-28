KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 75,600 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,000 DN 100
IBK 8,300 UP 10
NamhaeChem 7,900 DN 130
DONGSUH 21,000 UP 200
BGF 4,235 UP 15
SamsungEng 12,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 3,560 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 28,050 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 19,800 UP 1,600
KT 23,700 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 16,200 DN 400
LG Uplus 11,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,100 UP 500
KT&G 81,200 UP 600
DHICO 9,950 UP 1,240
LG Display 12,400 UP 150
Kangwonland 22,750 DN 200
NAVER 288,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 329,500 UP 3,000
NCsoft 794,000 UP 9,000
DSME 23,550 DN 100
DSINFRA 7,380 DN 60
DWEC 3,755 UP 250
Donga ST 96,700 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 0
CJ CheilJedang 366,500 DN 3,000
DongwonF&B 183,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 29,700 DN 250
LGH&H 1,350,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 528,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 16,350 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,600 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,500 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 72,500 DN 1,100
Celltrion 317,500 UP 500
Huchems 16,950 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 0
