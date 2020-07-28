COWAY 75,600 UP 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 78,000 DN 100

IBK 8,300 UP 10

NamhaeChem 7,900 DN 130

DONGSUH 21,000 UP 200

BGF 4,235 UP 15

SamsungEng 12,000 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 2,000

PanOcean 3,560 DN 5

SAMSUNG CARD 28,050 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 19,800 UP 1,600

KT 23,700 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 16,200 DN 400

LG Uplus 11,600 UP 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 47,100 UP 500

KT&G 81,200 UP 600

DHICO 9,950 UP 1,240

LG Display 12,400 UP 150

Kangwonland 22,750 DN 200

NAVER 288,000 UP 3,500

Kakao 329,500 UP 3,000

NCsoft 794,000 UP 9,000

DSME 23,550 DN 100

DSINFRA 7,380 DN 60

DWEC 3,755 UP 250

Donga ST 96,700 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 0

CJ CheilJedang 366,500 DN 3,000

DongwonF&B 183,500 DN 4,500

KEPCO KPS 29,700 DN 250

LGH&H 1,350,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 528,000 UP 11,000

KEPCO E&C 16,350 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,600 DN 600

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,500 DN 250

LGELECTRONICS 72,500 DN 1,100

Celltrion 317,500 UP 500

Huchems 16,950 UP 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 0

(MORE)