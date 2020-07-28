KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,600 UP 100
KIH 49,850 DN 150
LOTTE Himart 31,500 DN 50
GS 34,900 DN 150
CJ CGV 19,350 UP 50
LIG Nex1 33,350 DN 350
Fila Holdings 33,900 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 110,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,700 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 1,485 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 DN 1,500
LF 12,100 DN 100
FOOSUNG 8,090 UP 40
SK Innovation 133,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 23,500 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 35,700 UP 250
Hansae 10,600 0
LG HAUSYS 61,300 UP 100
Youngone Corp 24,550 DN 150
KOLON IND 34,050 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 5,120 UP 30
emart 111,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY257 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 44,750 UP 500
HANJINKAL 87,200 UP 700
DoubleUGames 76,300 UP 200
CUCKOO 80,500 DN 400
COSMAX 90,900 UP 300
MANDO 23,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 761,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 48,800 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 27,950 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,950 UP 200
Netmarble 127,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S239500 UP6500
ORION 134,500 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 126,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 292,500 DN 17,500
HDC-OP 21,800 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,680 DN 100
(END)
