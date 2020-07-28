Korea Aerospace Industries Q2 net income down 55 pct. to 41.8 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 41.8 billion won (US$ 34.9 million), down 55 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 61.2 billion won, down 47.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 10.5 percent to 721.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 47.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
