(LEAD) Korea Aerospace Q2 net more than halves on pandemic
(ATTN: REWRITES throughout)
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit slumped 55 percent from a year earlier due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Net profit for the April-June quarter plunged to 41.8 billion won (US$35 million) from 92.8 billion won a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic drove down demand, a company spokeswoman said over the phone.
"In particular, some of the planned supplying of parts to private-sector customers such as Airbus and Boeing has been delayed, resulting in a delay in payments and an impact on the bottom line," she said.
Operating profit declined 48 percent to 61.2 billion won in the second quarter from 116.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11 percent to 721.1 billion won from 805.3 billion won during the same period.
From January to June, net profit declined 10 percent to 121.2 billion won from 135.3 billion won in the year-ago period.
As of June 30, KAI has exported a total of 148 trainer jets worth US$3.1 billion -- 64 T-50 advanced trainer jets worth $2.4 billion and 84 KT-1 basic trainer jets worth $700 million -- to countries such as Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Turkey, Peru and the Philippines since its foundation in 1999.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently