Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-1 Q2 net profit up 7.9 pct. to 48.3 bln won

All Headlines 16:13 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 48.3 billion won (US$ 40.4 million), up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 64.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 59.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.5 percent to 559 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!