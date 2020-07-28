S. Korea may ease some construction rules to supply more homes
SEJONG, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's policymakers have discussed easing some construction rules to supply more homes in Seoul and the neighboring area, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday.
A potential measure may allow an apartment building to have more homes by raising the residential floor area ratio, Hong told lawmakers.
Another measure may ease rules on floor-to-floor height in an apartment building, Hong said.
Hong has said the government will soon draw up comprehensive measures to supply more homes in Seoul and the neighboring area.
Last week, Hong and senior policymakers held a meeting and discussed measures to help resolve the housing supply shortage in the densely populated area.
The meeting included Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, raising speculation that military-owned land may be used to build homes.
Earlier this month, the government announced its toughest measures yet to rein in rising housing prices, as a series of steps, including tax hikes and loan regulations, failed to put the brakes on soaring home prices.
Record-low interest rates and excess liquidity, pumped into the market to help revive the virus-hit economy, have contributed to soaring home prices, analysts said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently