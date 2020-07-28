Gold price hits fresh record high on weak U.S. dollar, economic uncertainties
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The price of gold soared to a record high Tuesday, rising for a fifth straight session, amid economic uncertainties and the weak U.S. dollar.
A gram of gold was priced at 80,100 won (US$66.89) on the Korea Exchange (KRX), spiking 3.41 percent from the previous session. The gold price hit an intraday high of 82,970 won.
Market watchers said the prolonged uncertainties over the new coronavirus pandemic increased demand for safer destinations for assets.
In times of high economic uncertainty, the value of gold and other safer assets increases, they said.
In addition, massive stimulus measures in the major economies led to the weakening of the U.S. greenback.
"Under a real interest rate below zero, holding assets in cash brings losses," Song Jae-won, a private banker of Shinhan Bank, said.
The local currency closed at 1,196.90 won per dollar, down 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 39.13 points, or 1.76 percent, to close at 2,256.99.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca sign deal on COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently