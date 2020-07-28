Moon appoints national intelligence service chief
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Park Jie-won, a former lawmaker, as head of the National Intelligence Service on Tuesday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The move came a day after Park went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing.
Park's tenure is to begin Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Early this month, the president nominated Park, known for a high level of understanding and expertise in North Korea affairs, to lead the state agency.
Park played a key role in the historic 2000 summit between then President Kim Dae-jung of South Korea and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il.
