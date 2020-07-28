Retired diplomat appointed as ambassador for economy and trade
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The government has appointed a retired diplomat as ambassador for economy and trade, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Choi Seok-young, former ambassador to the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva from 2012-15, is expected to help the government promote national interests with his valuable knowledge and experience he built over the years, the ministry said.
He is also expected to help the government with its selection campaign for Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who is running for the secretary-general of the World Trade Organization.
The ambassador for economy and trade is an honorary post for a retired public official, appointed by President Moon Jae-in. Choi will serve for one year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently