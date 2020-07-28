Samsung Display recognizes workers' union in agreement
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display, one of the largest screen manufacturers in the world, has recognized an in-house union, ending its long-standing practice of operating without a bargaining unit made up of its employees, industry sources said Tuesday.
The Federation of Korean Trade Unions and business insiders said an agreement was reached between the management and the newly formed Federation of Korea Metal Workers' Trade Union on Monday. Under the pact, the display-making unit of Samsung Group agreed to provide an office for the company chapter of the umbrella union and allow the appointment of a union leader and full-time representatives.
The union is expected to formally start work on Aug. 3 and to focus on collective bargaining efforts to improve the rights of Samsung Display employees.
The latest agreement came after Samsung Group Vice Chairman and de facto leader Lee Jae-yong said in May that South Korea's No. 1 family-run conglomerate will scrap its "no union policy" once and for all as part of efforts to overhaul outdated practices. The latest development also marks the first time a Samsung company has set up a union after Lee's announcement.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
(LEAD) Defector seems to have swum across border to N. Korea from Ganghwa Island
-
3
China to resume visa services for S. Korean students, employees
-
4
Golfer banned for flipping off fans granted pardon, set for Aug. return
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently