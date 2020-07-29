Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Report says temperature on Korean Peninsula rising higher than global average (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea is able to launch military satellite at any time (Kookmin Daily)
-- Solid fuel allowed for use in developing launch vehicle (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea could put military satellite in orbit at any time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul to set up think tank to brace for territorial dispute (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party passes bills related to property without agreement with opposition party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 176-seat ruling party passes 11 bills related to property without opposition party's consent (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean Peninsula warming up twice as fast as global average (Hankyoreh)
-- Japanese industrial material makers flock to Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prices of gold, stocks, raw materials rise on weak dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to provide additional 100,000 houses (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nationalizing Asiana Airlines is possible, says FSC's Sohn (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Solid-fuel hurdle cleared for Korean rocket development (Korea Herald)
-- Calls mounting for toughening entry rules for non-Koreans (Korea Times)
(END)
