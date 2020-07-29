UNICEF grants sanctions waiver for aid project in N. Korea
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for one of its agencies to provide assistance to North Korea for its fight against malaria and tuberculosis amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a U.N. website showed Wednesday.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) received the exemption for its plan to send US$758,920 worth of medical equipment needed to treat patients suffering from such diseases, according to the website.
Subject to the exemption are oxygen concentrators, patient ventilators and other medical materials, such as resuscitation kits, the website showed. The waiver will be effective for a year until July 24, 2021.
The website said the exemption is for the "shipment of medical equipment essential for UNICEF's operations in the DPRK focused on mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tuberculosis and malaria."
DPRK is the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
-
4
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
5
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut