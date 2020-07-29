Corporate bond sales increase 3.8 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' bond sales rose nearly 4 percent in the first half, but their share offerings went south, data showed Wednesday.
Local businesses raised 89.4 trillion won (US$74.5 billion) by selling bonds in the January-June period, up 3.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Increased sales of debt by nonfinancial companies and asset-backed securities led the overall rise, offsetting a fall of 965 billion won in the issuance of financial bonds.
The financial watchdog said despite the coronavirus outbreak, first-half corporate bond sales gathered ground on government measures to cushion the economic fallout from the disease.
The outstanding value of bonds issued by South Korean corporations came to 546.3 trillion won as of end-June, up 43.2 trillion won from a year earlier.
In contrast, share offerings stood at 2.1 trillion won in the six-month period, down 3 percent from the same period a year ago.
The decline was attributed to a base effect as some big businesses made large-scale rights offerings a year ago in a bid to improve financial health.
Initial public offerings rose by 234.5 billion won to 1.07 trillion won in the first half, while rights issues fell by 301.6 billion won to 1.08 trillion won, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
-
4
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
5
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut