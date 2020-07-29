Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/23 Rain 80

Incheon 27/23 Rain 90

Suwon 29/23 Rain 90

Cheongju 29/23 Rain 80

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 90

Chuncheon 27/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 24/21 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 70

Jeju 33/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/23 Rain 70

Busan 27/23 Rain 20

