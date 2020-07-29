SK Innovation turns to red in Q2
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 345.8 billion won (US$ 289 million), shifting from a profit of 155.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 439.7 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 493.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 44.7 percent to 7.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was 34.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
-
5
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut