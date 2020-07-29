Population mobility gains 25.3 pct in June on easing of social distancing rules
SEJONG, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who changed residences to a different region rose in June, data showed Wednesday, as the nation eased social distancing rules over the stabilization of the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of people who changed their residences increased 25.3 percent last month from a year earlier to 607,000, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The population mobility rate -- the number of those changing residences for every 100 people -- rose 2.9 percentage points to 14.4 percent.
South Korea reported hundreds of new virus cases per day in late February and early March but appeared to bring the outbreak under control.
An apparent stabilization of the outbreak prompted the government to relax social distancing rules in mid-April, but health authorities have struggled to stem local transmissions linked to churches, welfare centers and others.
