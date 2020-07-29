Major S. Korea-related events of 2019 explained in Yonhap's new almanac
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday released an English-language almanac summarizing major news events and policies that occurred within and were related to South Korea in 2019.
"Korea Annual 2020," the sole English-language annual almanac published in South Korea, chronicles last year's major news stories in the fields of politics, economics, society, culture and sports.
Yonhap, South Korea's main news wire service, annually publishes the single-volume almanac to offer accurate and in-depth information on Korea to foreign government organs, international organizations and businesses, diplomatic missions and observers of Korea-related news and developments.
Major events covered by the almanac include the trilateral summit between South Korea, North Korea and the United States in Panmunjom, the controversy over the appointment of Cho Kuk as justice minister, strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo, the global phenomenon of "Parasite" by director Bong Joon-ho and South Korea's soft power prowess, and the major feats of football star Son Heung-min and other South Korean athletes on the world stage.
The North Korea section contains news on the North's political, economic, social, educational and sports events, as well as articles on developments in inter-Korean relations.
Published in handbook form, the almanac includes a chronology of Korea in 2019 and relevant statistics. The layout has been enhanced with more photos and graphics.
The 496-page book is priced at 30,000 won (US$25).
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
-
5
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut