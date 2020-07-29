S. Korea records no 'meaningful' excess mortality during pandemic
SEJONG, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has recorded no "meaningful" excess mortality during the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.
A total of 3,213 more people than usual have died in South Korea since January, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
However, Statistics Korea said there has been no "meaningful excess deaths" from the pandemic because more elderly people than usual died in the winter season.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excess deaths are defined as the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods.
The CDC said excess mortality can provide data on the burden of mortality potentially related to the pandemic.
South Korea reported hundreds of new virus cases per day in late February and early March but appeared to bring the outbreak under control.
On Wednesday, South Korea reported 48 newly confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total caseload to 14,251 infections and 300 deaths.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
4
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
5
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
3
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
4
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea allowed to develop solid-fuel space rocket under revised missile guidelines with U.S.