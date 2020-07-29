Military to resume reserve forces' training in September in scaled-back manner over coronavirus
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry decided to hold this year's regular training sessions for reserve forces in a scaled-back manner starting in September after monthslong delay due to the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The training for the country's 2.75 million-strong forces was supposed to kick off in March across the nation, but it has been put off several times due to COVID-19.
South Korean men are required to go through one training session of one to three days in duration per year as reservists for six years after completing their mandatory military service.
"Each reservist can select a date to go through the four-hour training program this year," ministry official Choi Hwan-chul told reporters.
Key programs, such as shooting, are scheduled to be implemented, he added.
It is the first time that the military has adjusted the training for reservists since its implementation in 1968.
As a supplement, the military will launch online programs in November on a trial basis. Volunteers for this distance learning will be allowed to skip their due indoor courses for next year, according to the ministry.
"The decision was made by factoring in diverse factors with a goal to protect health conditions of our reserve forces while maintaining their combat skills and a readiness posture," the ministry official said.
"Any modification to the plan is possible along with how the COVID-19 situation unfolds down the road," he added.
The military authorities reported the first virus case at the barracks in late February, and have recorded 76 patients. Currently, 502 service members are in quarantine in accordance with health authorities' guidelines, and the military has isolated 1,976 others as a preventive step.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
-
5
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut